Police: Men kick through door to steal tobacco products

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Officers are investigating after they say two men got away with tobacco products at a convenience store.

Hopewell police responded to an alarm activation on June 23 around 3:40 a.m. at the Corner Store Mart 2 on Oaklawn Boulevard.

Police said their investigation showed that two men kicked their way through the door and took tobacco products.

One man was wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes, while the other wore an orange hoodie that covered his face, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers (804) 541-2202.

