Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Men kick through door to steal tobacco products

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Officers are investigating after they say two men got away with tobacco products at a convenience store.

Hopewell police responded to an alarm activation on June 23 around 3:40 a.m. at the Corner Store Mart 2 on Oaklawn Boulevard.

Police said their investigation showed that two men kicked their way through the door and took tobacco products.

One man was wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes, while the other wore an orange hoodie that covered his face, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

Latest News

A tree fell into a home in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Storm cleanup continues across Central Virginia, Red Cross helping people in wake of aftermath
Jackson Ward was split in half by Interstates 95 and 64, limiting access, growth, and...
Recommended framework to reconnect Jackson Ward to be unveiled
A chase in Stafford County led to deputies finding a plethora of drugs and guns on Wednesday.
Chase ends with deputies finding plethora of drugs, guns
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo
14-year-old girl missing in Chesterfield found safe