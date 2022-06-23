Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot to death in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond have identified a man that was shot to death last week.

On June 13, at around 7:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Moore Street for the report of a person down.

When officers arrived they found Eric Barbour, 32, of Richmond with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

