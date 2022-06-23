Healthcare Pros
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the differences in vaccines for kids?

The FDA and CDC approved two vaccine series for kids 6 months to 4 years from Pfizer and Moderna.
The FDA and CDC approved two vaccine series for kids 6 months to 4 years from Pfizer and Moderna.
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vaccine is finally available for kids under five. The FDA and CDC approved two vaccine series for kids 6 months to 4 years from Pfizer and Moderna.

Both are said to be safe and effective, but there are differences. This includes the length of time between shots and the strength of each vaccine dose.

We are also taking a look at side effects and other information that may help you in making the best choice for your child and family.

Both vaccines are said to be safe and effective, but there are differences in the guidelines for each.

Read CNN’s full report here.

