One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond
Richmond Police are still searching for the other people believed to be involved
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond.
Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.