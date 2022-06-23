Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Nonprofit works to support at-risk youth and the LGBTQ+ community

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a non-profit working to make sure at-risk LGBTQ youth and their families have the support and resources they need.

It’s called ‘We Are All of the Above’ (WAAOTA).

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health demonstrates that rates of suicidal thoughts have gone up among LGBTQ young people over the last three years. Similar statistics are why WAAOTA began.

WAAOTA goal is for kids and teens to know, that it doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, you matter as a person and have a place in this world.

The team began the nonprofit because they saw a need for more support and say they want to make the world a better place for all

”There are some organizations that will not help people because of the way they live. For some people that won’t go to a certain organization because of how they live their lives or their organization, and we’re here you know, you don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t ask for who they are,” said Sean Southall the vice-president of ‘We Are All of the Above’.

“Like we are here and we support you you are and that’s really what we want to do in the community and Todd said, let people know like, you have support. You have people who care who are going to love you as just as you are, accept you and try to be that person in that space for the youth in our community,” said Christiana Carter the president of ‘We Are All of The Above’.

WAAOTA will be hosting a back-to-school backpack and supplies giveaway on July 16 at Randolph Park.

You can learn how to donate, volunteer or support ‘We Are All of the Above’ by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico
Peak storm chance in Richmond is 7-9pm
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding

Latest News

The one secret of successful home staging
The one secret of successful home staging
Miss D.C. for America focusing on Mental Health Awareness
Miss D.C. for America focusing on Mental Health Awareness
Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Virginia rapper Pusha T coming to Brown’s Island this fall
Goat yoga at Hanover farmer
Hanover farm brings goat yoga to central Virginia
Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Dorey Park in Henrico
Caribbean festival this Saturday