Nonprofit works to support at-risk youth and the LGBTQ+ community

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a non-profit working to make sure at-risk LGBTQ youth and their families have the support and resources they need.

It’s called ‘We Are All of the Above’ (WAAOTA).

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health demonstrates that rates of suicidal thoughts have gone up among LGBTQ young people over the last three years. Similar statistics are why WAAOTA began.

WAAOTA goal is for kids and teens to know, that it doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, you matter as a person and have a place in this world.

The team began the nonprofit because they saw a need for more support and say they want to make the world a better place for all

”There are some organizations that will not help people because of the way they live. For some people that won’t go to a certain organization because of how they live their lives or their organization, and we’re here you know, you don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t ask for who they are,” said Sean Southall the vice-president of ‘We Are All of the Above’.

“Like we are here and we support you you are and that’s really what we want to do in the community and Todd said, let people know like, you have support. You have people who care who are going to love you as just as you are, accept you and try to be that person in that space for the youth in our community,” said Christiana Carter the president of ‘We Are All of The Above’.

WAAOTA will be hosting a back-to-school backpack and supplies giveaway on July 16 at Randolph Park.

You can learn how to donate, volunteer or support ‘We Are All of the Above’ by visiting their website.

