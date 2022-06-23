Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will...
FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will exit the Russian marketplace, the latest company with plans to leave the country amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The footwear and clothing company said in a statement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, that its “priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nike will fully shut down its operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship as it does so.

”Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Gov. Kathy Hochul decries the Supreme Court ruling, saying the high court's Thursday ruling is...
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision on N.Y. gun law 'shocking'
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections