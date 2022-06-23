News to Know for June 23: Storms in Central Virginia; Shootout in Richmond; Copycat THC ban
Strong Storms Hit Central VA
The Red Cross is helping close to a dozen families this morning after they were forced out of their homes due to yesterday afternoon’s strong storms.
The severe storm prompted a “Destructive Warning” and struck Central VA causing damage and power outages.
In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive.
Fire crews told a Chesterfield family that a lightning strike sparked the fire at their home along Koyoto Court. Family members said they were asleep when a neighbor called saying they saw smoke coming from the home. No one was injured.
In Richmond, a building had its roof ripped off near Broad Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Richmond Fire Department said a building inspector and Dominion Energy were notified. No injuries were reported.
NBC12 Viewers Shared Storm Damage
Power Outage Update
Tens of thousands of people lost power during yesterday’s severe weather. At one point nearly 80,000 Dominion Customers were out.
Right now, Dominion is reporting more than 43,000 outages.
Rappahannock Electric is reporting over 6,500 - the higher numbers are in Culpeper.
1 Hurt In Richmond Shootout
A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond.
Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
“Copycat” THC Products To Be Banned
Attorney General Jason Miyares is cracking down on copycat THC products here in Virginia.
They are legal right now but will be banned across the state starting July 1.
The products mimic well-known brands like Doritos, Lucky Charms, and Starburst.
This may make it difficult for many people, especially children to tell the difference.
Miyares says poison control centers nationwide received more than 10,000 calls because of these copycat products in the last year and a half.
Nearly 80 percent of those cases were children.
Cool & Cloudy Day
A big change for Thursday with cool, cloudy conditions much of the day. Showers are possible plus clearing skies late afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-70s.
