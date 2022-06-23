Healthcare Pros
Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. A judge on Thursday, June 23, 2022 postponed a murder trial until January in the case of the teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school.

Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley say a September trial date wouldn’t leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office didn’t object.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a trial for Jan. 17.

The 16-year-old Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in the November shooting at Oxford High School.

Earlier that day, his parents were summoned to discuss the boy’s disturbing drawings on a math assignment, but they declined to take him home. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

