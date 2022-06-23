Healthcare Pros
Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg

Kristopher Jones was charged in two 2017 murders.
Kristopher Jones was charged in two 2017 murders.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing two people in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including murder.

In January 2017, Pastor Alfred Woodard was abducted at gunpoint from the Petersburg home that he shared with his wife of more than 50 years. Police say Kristopher Jones forced Pastor Woodard to go to an ATM and withdraw money. Pastor Woodard was able to get away and get help, but Jones took off.

Pastor Woodard’s wife, Minnie later went missing. Her body was eventually found in Chesterfield. Jones’s girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was also found dead in her home, the same day Minnie Woodard went missing.

Jones was charged with both murders after he was captured in Norfolk.

On June 23, Jones pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and abduction. He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 15 years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

