Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing two people in 2017 pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including murder.

In January 2017, Pastor Alfred Woodard was abducted at gunpoint from the Petersburg home that he shared with his wife of more than 50 years. Police say Kristopher Jones forced Pastor Woodard to go to an ATM and withdraw money. Pastor Woodard was able to get away and get help, but Jones took off.

Pastor Woodard’s wife, Minnie later went missing. Her body was eventually found in Chesterfield. Jones’s girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was also found dead in her home, the same day Minnie Woodard went missing.

Jones was charged with both murders after he was captured in Norfolk.

On June 23, Jones pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and abduction. He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 15 years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.