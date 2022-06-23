Healthcare Pros
Local nonprofit to celebrate 150 years of service with family festival this weekend

The event will feature music, face painting, food trucks, giveaways, activities for kids, and more.
The event will happen on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Abner Clay Park.
The event will happen on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Abner Clay Park.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local nonprofit childcare agency is celebrating over 100 years of service this weekend.

FRIENDS Association for Children is celebrating its 150th anniversary on June 25 with a free family festival at Abner Clay Park in Richmond from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature music, face painting, food trucks, giveaways, activities for kids, and more.

Saturday’s event will also offer current and former students, volunteers, trustees, and staff the opportunity to reunite and celebrate with the community.

Linda Crafton, a teacher who recently celebrated 45 years of service with FRIENDS spoke about the milestone.

“I’m so excited to have the chance to see old friends, celebrate the anniversary, and see the incredible people our students have become as adults,” Crafton said.

FRIENDS was founded in 1871 to provide shelter and care for emancipated children of Richmond who were torn from their families and were without homes.

Today, the organization offers Early Child Development, Preschool, and Youth Development Programs at child development centers in Church Hill and the original site in Jackson Ward.

