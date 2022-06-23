Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘It will save lives’: Virginia senators discuss gun control legislation

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner(Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Senate is taking a big step forward with gun safety.

The Senate passed a cloture vote 65 to 44 Thursday, June 23, blocking a filibuster and clearing the way for a bipartisan bill to get a final vote.

“It will save lives,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

“I am convinced that both on the gun-safety side and on the mental-health side, the bill is going to do a lot of good,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said. “It feels really good to be on the threshold of saying that was unfinished business when I came here in 2013, but we are taking a big step forward.”

The proposed legislation would close the “boyfriend loophole,” fund red flag programs, as well as school safety resources and mental health programs. Also included, gun buyers under 21 will undergo stricter background checks and a review of mental health records.

“It was in the case of Virginia Tech, it was the case in Charleston,” Sen Kaine said. “There are warning signs in their backgrounds that should disable them from getting these kinds of weapons.”

The Democratic senators acknowledge this bipartisan bill doesn’t have everything they’d want, such as universal background checks and banning AR-15-style guns.

“For a lot of people, this legislation didn’t go far enough,” Sen. Warner said. “Frankly, the kind of sensible gun reforms we put in place in Virginia should have been the broader model.”

“I’ve supported bans on high-capacity magazines, which I think is even a more workable solution to bring down some of the scourge of gun violence,” Sen. Kaine said. “But, there would have been no way to get to the 60-vote threshold and do bipartisan legislation in the Senate with those pieces added.”

A final vote on the bill is expected as soon as Friday, June 24.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

Latest News

Cleanup efforts underway after damaging storms in central Virginia
Cleanup efforts underway across central Virginia after damaging storm
Before construction began last August there was only a small concrete volleyball slab with no...
Henrico leaders dedicate new state-of-the-art basketball courts
The families of Janice Lugo and Minnie Woodard waited 5 days for a Kristopher Jones to be...
‘We can begin to heal and move on’: Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
20 Children Injured in Blacksburg Crash
20 Children Injured in Blacksburg Crash
A tree fell into a home in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Red Cross helping people in wake of storm aftermath