Hopewell Police launches new youth program to battle uptick in crime

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police has launched a new program to help guide kids away from crime.

The “Good to Great” youth intervention program is a seven-week program that allows 13 students from Hopewell Schools ages 14 to 17 to complete workshops and community projects and hear from mentors and guest speakers.

“We are examining ways to battle the uptick in crime,” said Hopewell Police Chief AJ Starke. “We understand we can’t just arrest our way to a solution. Through this program we’ll be teaching coping skills, offering genuine support, and strengthening relationships.” This is not a police program, it is a community program.”

The program will continue to be offered during the schools’ intercessions.

