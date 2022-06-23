Henrico County to dedicate 4 NBA-sized basketball courts to Fairfield Middle School
The official dedication is at 2:30 p.m., at the school on Nine Mile Road.
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County officials are set to cut the ribbon on four new basketball courts at Fairfield Middle School on Thursday.
Each one is the same size as an NBA or NCAA court and will feature LED lighting, clear plexiglass backboards, acrylic color court surfacing, bleacher seating and security cameras.
They’ll be open to the community, and for tournaments when school is not in session.
