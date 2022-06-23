Henrico County to dedicate 4 NBA-sized basketball courts to Fairfield Middle School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County officials are set to cut the ribbon on four new basketball courts at Fairfield Middle School on Thursday.

Join #Henrico officials & @henricorecparks Thursday for the dedication of 4 pro/NCAA-size basketball courts at Fairfield Middle School. They feature LED lighting, clear plexiglass backboards, acrylic color court surfacing, bleacher seating & security cameras. pic.twitter.com/RnbLipTi0Q — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) June 21, 2022

Each one is the same size as an NBA or NCAA court and will feature LED lighting, clear plexiglass backboards, acrylic color court surfacing, bleacher seating and security cameras.

They’ll be open to the community, and for tournaments when school is not in session.

The official dedication is at 2:30 p.m., at the school on Nine Mile Road.

