Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns this weekend

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be bringing back their Grand Carnivale this summer.

The event returns to the park and runs on select days from June 25 through July 10. It will feature international cuisine, crafts, games, live music, entertainment, and parades from various cultures.

