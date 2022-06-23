Healthcare Pros
Grand Carnivale at Kings Dominion returns this weekend

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be bringing back their Grand Carnivale this summer.

The event returns to the park and runs on select days from June 25 through July 10. It will feature international cuisine, crafts, games, live music, entertainment, and parades from various cultures.

For more information, click here.

