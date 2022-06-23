Cleanup efforts underway across central Virginia after damaging storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents across central Virginia are picking up the pieces left behind from Wednesdays storm.

Repairs could last for days for one homeowner in Mechanicsville who had a tree topple over his house leaving a hole in the roof.

In North Chesterfield, one family was nearly crushed by a tree limb that fell near an RV that the family was hoping to move before the storm got worse.

Meanwhile, gusty winds caused huge limbs from a tree to fall just feet away from Derrick Rowe’s home in Chester.

“If that had fallen 10 feet this way - yeah that would have been a mess. It would’ve taken out my entire laundry room, living room,” Rowe said. “It looks like it snapped in 1,2,3,4 different places. Yea. It was a pretty massive tree,” he said.

A portion of the road he lives on was blocked off just a few houses away. Lightening is believed to struck another massive tree at its trunk causing it to fall blocking both lanes on Curtis Street.

“There was a lot of lightening and thundering and all, but I heard a thump and I figured a big limb had fallen off. I didn’t realize it would’ve been a tree,” Jeff Stevenson said.

Stevenson said he was trying to rest when the tree in his yard snapped just steps way from his front door.

“I didn’t know that the tree had fallen until later that day I came out after the storm was gone I went the mailbox. When I came back I saw the tree had fallen,” he said.

It took a chainsaw and several hours of manpower to clean up the mess. No matter how long it took though, Stevenson is just thankful he’s unharmed.

“I’m so glad the wind came from the North and took it away from the house,” he said.

Chester fire crews tell us most of the damage in that area had been cleaned up.

