Chesterfield family displaced after tree crashes into home

Singleton said the tree fell on top of his home just before 4 p.m.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is calling himself lucky after a tree fell on top of his home and into his living room.

William Singleton said he had just gotten home from work on Wednesday and was about to fall asleep in his bedroom just before 4 p.m.

“That’s when the storm picked up,” Singleton said. “I heard the rain, the hail, and then a big large boom - a big boom.”

Singleton said he jumped out of his bed, checked on his dog, and then went to open his bedroom door.

“As soon as I opened the door to my room, I heard the rain,” Singleton said. “I heard the dripping, so I knew something was wrong.”

A large tree from his front yard came crashing into his living room.

The tree crushed a chimney, sending bricks everywhere, left water dripping into his family room, and left a large spike branch above his computer desk. It’s a spot his wife frequents almost every day.

“She had just left for work maybe 15 to 20 minutes before this happened, and she would have been sitting here working at the computer looking at her schedule,” Singleton said. “So about 15 to 20 minutes before this happened, that’s where she would have been.”

Singleton said the first thing he did was call his landlord to tell him what exactly happened.

“He said, ‘oh, my goodness,’” Singleton said.

He said his family wouldn’t be staying inside the home tonight and staying at a hotel thanks to help from the American Red Cross.

Singleton said he would be staying in contact with his landlord and insurance company but is thankful that his wife was out of the home and his daughter and granddaughter too.

“So, I guess somebody was looking out for us,” Singleton said. “They had just left, cleared out the building, and I was the only one in here. So, we’re lucky.”

The American Red Cross said it had helped close to a dozen families Wednesday night after severe weather impacted the Greater-Richmond area.

