Chase ends with deputies finding plethora of drugs, guns

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A chase in Stafford County led to deputies finding a plethora of drugs and guns on Wednesday.

On June 22, around 10 a.m., Sgt. A.I. Assur tried to pull over a Kia sedan for a traffic violation on Staffordboro Boulevard near McDonald’s.

The patrol car’s lights and sirens were on, but officials said the suspect only did a slow circle around the parking lot.

“The suspect followed this warm up lap with a second, higher speed lap around the business,” a release said.

During the second lap, deputies said the driver tossed a satchel from the window, causing a handgun, cash and plastic baggie to spill from it, officials said.

A chase in Stafford County led to deputies finding a plethora of drugs and guns on Wednesday. (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Another deputy was called to get the items while Assur followed the driver on Staffordboro Boulevard.

A car chase went onto Westminster Lane, where deputies said the suspect left the car and ran into the neighborhood.

Other deputies responded and started a search with K9 Rip, who led deputies to the suspect’s home.

The suspect, identified as Damion Lambert, 24, eventually came out of the home.

“The items in the discarded satchel at McDonald’s included a fully loaded FN 5.7 handgun and over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. A search of the suspect vehicle yielded additional fentanyl pills and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana,” a release said.

A search warrant was conducted at Lambert’s home, and investigators said they found deputies seized 16 firearms; one was illegally modified to be fully automatic. The search also yielded “over 20 fully loaded magazines, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, over 1,000 fentanyl pills, four bottles of liquid Permethezine Codine (used for the street drug Purple Drank) and over $20,000 in cash.”

Lambert was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, reckless handling of a firearm, eluding, no driver’s license and illegal window tint.

