Animals killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department says at least three animals were killed at a house fire on Sandy Ford Road on Thursday.

Flames were coming through the home’s roof when firefighters arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The fire also closed the road as crews battled the flames and investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported.

