Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Animals killed in Chesterfield house fire

Flames were coming through the home’s roof when firefighters arrived to the scene just after 10...
Flames were coming through the home’s roof when firefighters arrived to the scene just after 10 a.m. June 23.(Chesterfield County Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Department says at least three animals were killed at a house fire on Sandy Ford Road on Thursday.

Flames were coming through the home’s roof when firefighters arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The fire also closed the road as crews battled the flames and investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico
Peak storm chance in Richmond is 7-9pm
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding

Latest News

Debris was seen on I-95 after the crash on Thursday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down northbound I-95 in Hanover
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for...
RHHD offers COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for children under 5
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot to death in Richmond
The event will happen on June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Abner Clay Park.
Local nonprofit to celebrate 150 years of service with family festival this weekend