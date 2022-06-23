All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused a five-mile backup on I-95 North in Hanover Thursday morning.
The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.
Virginia State Police said that someone was driving a tractor-trailer with a tall load hit the overpass.
A bridge inspector from VDOT is on the way to the scene, and a lane will remain close until the inspection is complete.
