All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused a five-mile backup on I-95 North in Hanover Thursday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.

Virginia State Police said that someone was driving a tractor-trailer with a tall load hit the overpass.

A bridge inspector from VDOT is on the way to the scene, and a lane will remain close until the inspection is complete.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

