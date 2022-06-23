All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash caused a five-mile backup on I-95 North in Hanover Thursday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash I-95 North at mile marker 90 near Lewistown. ALL NORTH LANES closed. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/CCXv55GF49 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 23, 2022

The crash happened at mile marker 90 near Lewistown Road.

Virginia State Police said that someone was driving a tractor-trailer with a tall load hit the overpass.

A bridge inspector from VDOT is on the way to the scene, and a lane will remain close until the inspection is complete.

