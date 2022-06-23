Healthcare Pros
20 kids sent to hospitals following crash involving day care vans

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of The Imagination Station daycare in Pearisburg says there are no life-threatening injuries to the kids or the van drivers involved in a June 22 crash in Blacksburg, but 20 kids were sent to hospitals.

“Just heartbroken,” owner Sheila Morrison said. “I love my kids. They’re like my own kids. Lots of them I’ve had since they were six weeks old.”

Three of the daycare’s vans were headed to the NRV Super Bowl in Christiansburg for a field trip.

“According to our driver, a car crossed the grass median on [Rt.] 460 and hit them on the side of the van; that caused our other van to also crash,” Morrison said.

Between the vans, 39 kids between the ages of five and 12 were on board.

“They have lots of questions,” Morrison said. “They want to talk a lot about the accident. They’re sharing their stories, which I think is great, because that means that they’re not keeping that inside and they’re able to communicate how they feel.”

The Imagination Station says it’s grateful; the damage could have been worse.

“When something like this happens, it definitely disrupts the applecart. It changes everything and so it puts you in a whole different frame of mind and what you should be doing,” Morrison said.

Morrison says she is thankful for all first responders who assisted on scene and at the various hospitals the children were sent to. She also says none of the van’s drivers were severely injured and none were sent to hospitals.

Blacksburg Police have not released any information on the driver of the third car involved in or any information on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

