14-year-old girl missing in Chesterfield found safe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo was last seen early Thursday morning around midnight.

Her mother checked on her around 1 a.m., but she was not at home.

“Yaneth’s parents have received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will,” Chesterfield police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.