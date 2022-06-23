Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

14-year-old girl missing in Chesterfield found safe

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo was last seen early Thursday morning around midnight.

Her mother checked on her around 1 a.m., but she was not at home.

“Yaneth’s parents have received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will,” Chesterfield police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A roof was ripped off a building in Richmond after storms on June 22.
Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia
A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1st
Copycat THC products to be banned in Virginia starting July 1
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Kristopher Jones was charged in two 2017 murders.
Man sentenced to 2 life sentences 5 years after murders in Petersburg
Auditors say it does not appear Richmond Public Schools has a formal process to monitor device...
RPS audit reveals more than 1,800 Chromebooks missing