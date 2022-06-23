14-year-old girl missing in Chesterfield found safe
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo was last seen early Thursday morning around midnight.
Her mother checked on her around 1 a.m., but she was not at home.
“Yaneth’s parents have received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will,” Chesterfield police said in a release.
