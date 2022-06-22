Woman injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured in a Chesterfield shooting Tuesday night.

Officers are investigating in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court.

Police said the woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

@ccpdva on scene in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Ct investigating a shooting. A female victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information should call @CfieldVA911 at 804-748-1251 or @CrimeSolversCCH @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @RTDNEWS — Lt. J.R. Lamb (@lieutenant_lamb) June 22, 2022

Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.