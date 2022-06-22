Woman injured in Chesterfield shooting
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured in a Chesterfield shooting Tuesday night.
Officers are investigating in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court.
Police said the woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251.
No additional information was immediately available.
