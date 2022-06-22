Wednesday Forecast: Heat and humidity soar, fueling downpours this afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and potential strong winds.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity return Wednesday along with the potential for downpours. Localized flooding is possible this afternoon/evening.
Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly to partly sunny start, breezy, hot and increasingly humid. A few showers and storms during the afternoon/evening. Storms could be heavy, potentially training over the same areas, producing localized flooding. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with damaging wind gusts and hail. Severe threat diminishes before midnight. Highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
Thursday: Cloudy and much cooler with some areas of spotty light rain. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
