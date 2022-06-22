Healthcare Pros
Virginia rapper Pusha T coming to Brown’s Island this fall

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia rapper Pusha T is coming to Brown’s Island this October as part of the River City Remix 2022.

The concert will take place on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10:00 a.m.

