Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officer and local elected official Yesli Vega has won the Republican nomination in central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Vega’s victory over her five opponents means she will go on to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in what’s expected to be a competitive general election contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Vega is an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the county’s board of supervisors.

A daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Vega also helped lead Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Latino voter coalition during last year’s election.

