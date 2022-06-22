Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia

Yesli Vega
Yesli Vega(Yesli Vega Campaign Facebook Page)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officer and local elected official Yesli Vega has won the Republican nomination in central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Vega’s victory over her five opponents means she will go on to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in what’s expected to be a competitive general election contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Vega is an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the county’s board of supervisors.

A daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Vega also helped lead Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Latino voter coalition during last year’s election.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

Latest News

Here is a look at the 2022 primary election results in Virginia.
Virginia 2022 primary election results
Gov. Glenn Youngkin celebrated the new state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen...
Virginia’s governor signs state’s two-year budget including $4 billion in tax cuts
Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia
Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia
Gov. Youngkin delivers remarks on state budget