Two vehicles damaged after shots fired in Hopewell

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation in Hopewell is underway after shots were fired early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Cloverdale Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Investigators determined that an unknown subject fired at a vehicle as it passed through the area.

Police said two vehicles were sustained damage from the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

