Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office continues to investigate missing woman case from 20 years ago

Deputies are investigating.
Deputies are investigating.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE EDWARD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The case of a missing woman from 20 years ago is still being investigated by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Latesha Lamone Brooks, 20, was reported missing on Aug. 31, 2002, by her mother.

Her mother dropped her off for an appointment in downtown Farmville on Aug. 29, 2002. Latesha has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants with “Bad Girl” printed on them.

She would be 40 years old now. Police released an age-progressed photo of what Latesha would look like now.

Latesha Lamone Brooks, 20, was reported missing on Aug. 31, 2002, by her mother.
Latesha Lamone Brooks, 20, was reported missing on Aug. 31, 2002, by her mother.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-392-8101 or Crime Solvers at 434-392-3400.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Peak storm chance in Richmond is 7-9pm
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding
File photo of police lights.
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Lamonte Willis turned himself into the facility just after 10:00 a.m. on...
Fourth escapee from Prince George prison surrenders

Latest News

Storms with damaging winds in Central Virginia on June 22.
Severe storm with ‘destructive warning’ rolls through Central Virginia
Storms with damaging winds in Central Virginia
Strong winds move through Central Virginia
Museum curators at The Valentine unveiled the temporary exhibit, which is on loan from the...
Monumental Message: Valentine displays paint-splattered Jefferson Davis statue
Diamond Brown-Mosby died in May after a shooting in Henrico County.
Additional arrests made in homicide of Henrico teen