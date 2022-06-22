Sheriff’s office continues to investigate missing woman case from 20 years ago

PRINCE EDWARD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The case of a missing woman from 20 years ago is still being investigated by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Latesha Lamone Brooks, 20, was reported missing on Aug. 31, 2002, by her mother.

Her mother dropped her off for an appointment in downtown Farmville on Aug. 29, 2002. Latesha has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweat pants with “Bad Girl” printed on them.

She would be 40 years old now. Police released an age-progressed photo of what Latesha would look like now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-392-8101 or Crime Solvers at 434-392-3400.

