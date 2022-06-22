Severe storm with ‘destructive warning’ rolls through Central Virginia
Storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.
The warning said 80 mph winds were possible in the storm that followed the path of I-95.
Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages as the storm moved through. You can see and report power outages HERE.
The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications said it had reports of multiple power lines and trees down throughout the city.
NBC12 viewers also reported damage in the area immediately after the storm moved through.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.