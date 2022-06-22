Severe storm with ‘destructive warning’ rolls through Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning said 80 mph winds were possible in the storm that followed the path of I-95.

Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages as the storm moved through. You can see and report power outages HERE.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications said it had reports of multiple power lines and trees down throughout the city.

We are getting reports of multiple power lines and trees down in the city, as well as power outages. To report power outages or live wires, call Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357. For trees blocking roads or in power lines, call the Police nonemergency number at 804-646-5100. — Richmond Department of Emergency Communications (@911rva) June 22, 2022

NBC12 viewers also reported damage in the area immediately after the storm moved through.

STORM DAMAGE: Multiple trees are down at Richmond Highway and Terminal Avenue. (🎥: Robert Clark) >> https://t.co/1SAFEqPFPs pic.twitter.com/szUgN2gMPC — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) June 22, 2022

