RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday.

RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.

These organizations will give public housing families information about how to start the buying process, and help them find affordable homeownership programs.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a newly constructed home on North 28th Street in Church Hill.

Although the event is open to the public, RRHA is specifically targeting public housing residents and voucher holders.

