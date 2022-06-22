Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

Transportation will be provided to and from the event
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday.

RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.

These organizations will give public housing families information about how to start the buying process, and help them find affordable homeownership programs.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a newly constructed home on North 28th Street in Church Hill.

Although the event is open to the public, RRHA is specifically targeting public housing residents and voucher holders.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
File photo of police lights.
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia

Latest News

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday
RRHA set to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday
Temporary exhibit of Jefferson Davis statue to be unveiled Wednesday
Temporary exhibit of Jefferson Davis statue to be unveiled
Police are seeking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles or information on the...
News to Know for June 22: COVID vaccine for kids; Henrico car thefts; Youngkin signs budget
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding