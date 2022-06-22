Police investigate armed robbery at Hopewell convenience store

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

On June 22, officers were called to the “In and Out” convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:18 p.m.

Investigators found that a man went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the robber ran.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information can call Lead Detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

