News to Know for June 22: COVID vaccine for kids; Henrico car thefts; Youngkin signs budget

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential of storms this afternoon into the evening.

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5 Available

The Richmond Henrico Health District will start rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as six months starting today.

The district has already received shipments of Moderna’s vaccine and they expect delivery of Pfizer’s vaccine to come soon.

Parents who are interested can check out these walk-up vaccination clinics

Suspects Sought in String of Henrico Car Thefts

Henrico Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing multiple vehicles in Henrico and Richmond between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In total, four cars were stolen.

Investigators were able to track the use of that card to a gas station. Video surveillance shows one of the possible suspects tied to numerous auto thefts across Henrico County and into the City of Richmond enter the business and then abruptly leave. pic.twitter.com/d1qcZ41D49 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 21, 2022

One vehicle was stolen from a woman’s driveway after she told police she left it unlocked.

Along with the vehicles, police say the suspects - also went into cars that were unlocked and took whatever they could find.

If you have any information, give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

Gov. Youngkin Signs Long-awaited State Budget

Youngkin delivered remarks highlighting key measures in the budget, including the $4 billion in tax relief,

Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Henrico yesterday as he signed the state’s two-year budget.

The $165 million dollar budget includes four billion in cuts to state income and sales taxes, including the 1.5% state grocery tax.

Virginia will also give out one-time rebates of $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for couples - those details are not yet fully worked out.

Youngkin also called out senate Democrats for blocking his three-month gas tax holiday - which would have knocked 26 cents off per gallon.

Vega & Spanberger Will Face Off In November

Yesli Vega earns the Republican nomination to run against congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

The new voting map has shifted - placing the state’s 7th district further north, and out of the Richmond metro area.

This race is expected to be one of the most competitive districts in the November election.

First Alert Weather Day

Heat and humidity will return today, along with the potential for downpours this afternoon/evening.

A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with damaging wind gusts and hail. The severe threat diminishes before midnight.

