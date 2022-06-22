Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and John Thune team up on the Ocean Reform Act to protect American farmer’s exports
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Ocean Reform Act into law Thursday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a sponsor of the bill says it will solve several problems facing Americans right now.

“It’s one of the ways we can start bringing down prices.”

She and Senator Thune worked closely on the initiative – saying it impacts farmers in their states.

“we’ve had these huge issues, particularly with foreign flagged vessels, containers who you know, bring products into the United States,” said Sen. John Thune. “When they turn around, they won’t carry American agricultural commodities.”

Representative Dusty Johnson says even though his state is land-locked, shipping is the lifeline for agricultural exports.

“People are sometimes surprised that the gentleman from South Dakota is a maritime law expert, but the reality is that 60% of the soybeans grown in South Dakota are exported And our state also exports a tremendous amount of beef, corn, dairy, and our whole country exports a lot of agricultural goods we are a net exporter of products, a big trade surplus.”

The law will bolster the Federal Maritime Commission’s ability to enforce import/export ratios for American goods. That means stopping the unfair practice of foreign vessels refusing to take back American products.

“When you have grain actually rotting at the ports because there’s no container to take it and you’ve got containers that are available that are unwilling to do it, something is fundamentally wrong,” said Thune.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
File photo of police lights.
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia
Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia
Yesli Vega
Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia
Here is a look at the 2022 primary election results in Virginia.
Virginia 2022 primary election results