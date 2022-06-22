Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Group Camp 7 historical highway marker was unveiled Tuesday at Pocahontas State Park.

Group Camp 7 was built in the 1930s for the use of African Americans and is part of the Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area.

“The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps and situated at a distance from the whites-only camping areas, featured cabins, a dining hall, and a lake with a beach,” a release said.

The Girl Scouts, Young Women’s Christian Association, Women’s Missionary Union of Virginia and other groups operated the camp. They provided educational and recreational opportunities to young Black people from across Virginia.

