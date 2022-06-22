First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the first day since last week with humidity back up to summer levels. That, in combination with an approaching cold front from the east, will likely fuel scattered strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has northern Virginia in the yellow (2 out of 5) *slight risk* zone for severe storms.

Evening strong storms possible with damaging wind and hail (SPC)

Most of central VA is highlighted in the green *marginal risk* category. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out in these areas as well. Our main concerns are going to be damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. A tornado warning can not be ruled out-- especially north of Richmond.

We think localized heavy rain is something to watch. Although RVA is not under any flood watch, Northwestern VA is.

Northwestern VA has a better chance of localized flooding (nbc12)

The threat for strong to severe storms diminishes before midnight with a much cooler and cloudy day to follow tomorrow (Thursday)

