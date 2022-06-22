Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

DMV offering new resource for customers who are deaf, hard of hearing

UbiDuo is available at all 75 DMV customer service centers in the Commonwealth
UbiDuo will consist of two small screens attached to keyboards that would allow a customer and...
UbiDuo will consist of two small screens attached to keyboards that would allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter in real-time.(Virginia DMV)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering a new communication device for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

DMV said the wireless electronic device, UbiDuo will consist of two small screens attached to keyboards that would allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter in real-time.

DMV will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service instead.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient.”

UbiDuo is now available at all 75 DMV customer service centers across the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
File photo of police lights.
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia

Latest News

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the...
Police release video in Shockoe Bottom shooting that left one dead
Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Virginia rapper Pusha T coming to Brown’s Island this fall
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
Imagen ilustrativa
Two vehicles damaged after shots fired in Hopewell