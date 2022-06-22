DMV offering new resource for customers who are deaf, hard of hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering a new communication device for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

DMV said the wireless electronic device, UbiDuo will consist of two small screens attached to keyboards that would allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter in real-time.

DMV will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service instead.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient.”

UbiDuo is now available at all 75 DMV customer service centers across the commonwealth.

