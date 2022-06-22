Crews battle fire at OYO Hotel in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday evening, crews battled a fire at the OYO Hotel in Petersburg.

Firefighters were called to the hotel just after 5 p.m. for a fire on the first floor.

A large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the hotel, but crews were able to contain the blaze to just one room. However, smoke and heat damaged neighboring rooms.

One section of the hotel was isolated due to the damage.

Officials are unsure of exactly how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

