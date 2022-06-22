Healthcare Pros
Coast Guard: 2 boaters overdue after scrubbing Azores trip

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people reported overdue after they decided to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged boat instead of continuing to Portugal’s Azores.

Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday that Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, are missing.

They left Hampton on June 8 for the Azores Islands. But five days later, the Coast Guard says the pair told Jones’ daughter they were returning after weather damaged their vessel.

They were about 460 miles from Virginia Beach when they called, but no further communications were received.

Officials say they’re tracking cell phone and radio pings and working with counterparts in Bermuda to find the best search area for aircrews.

