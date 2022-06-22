Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

The crash happened on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Henrico that left one woman dead last Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.

The investigation determined that a 1997 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the road to the left into the median. The truck then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180 A to Gaskins Road.

The Trailblazer then struck an embankment and overturned multiple times coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.

The passenger, Bonnie Marie Ellis, 35, of Ashland was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Trailblazer, John Wayne Jolly II, 35, of Ashland was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said both Ellis and Jolly were not wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Colonial Heights homeowner reached out to 12 on your side concerned about overgrown property...
‘Very frustrated’: 83-year-old homeowner asking for answers, help with overgrown property
Peak storm chance in Richmond is 7-9pm
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Late day downpours could bring flooding
File photo of police lights.
1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Lamonte Willis turned himself into the facility just after 10:00 a.m. on...
Fourth escapee from Prince George prison surrenders

Latest News

Investigators say Lamonte Willis turned himself into the facility just after 10:00 a.m. on...
Fourth escapee from Prince George prison surrenders
Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the...
Police release video in Shockoe Bottom shooting that left one dead
Tickets go on sale June 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Virginia rapper Pusha T coming to Brown’s Island this fall
UbiDuo will consist of two small screens attached to keyboards that would allow a customer and...
DMV offering new resource for customers who are deaf, hard of hearing