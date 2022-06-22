Ashland woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Henrico that left one woman dead last Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. on I-64 West at mile marker 180.

The investigation determined that a 1997 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the road to the left into the median. The truck then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180 A to Gaskins Road.

The Trailblazer then struck an embankment and overturned multiple times coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.

The passenger, Bonnie Marie Ellis, 35, of Ashland was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Trailblazer, John Wayne Jolly II, 35, of Ashland was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said both Ellis and Jolly were not wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.