Additional arrests made in homicide of Henrico teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says three people now face charges after a juvenile was shot and killed on Thursday, May 19.

Just after 4 p.m. that day, police say a driver stopped along Interstate 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge to ask a Virginia State Police trooper for help with a gunshot victim.

Shortly after, another vehicle stopped, and the driver asked for help with a passenger with gunshot wounds.

“A vehicle came up behind the uniformed state trooper here on the bridge and requested assistance for a passenger who was experiencing wounds from an apparent shooting,” Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

The trooper and VDOT Safety Service Patrol helped the victim as EMS crews responded. The victim, identified by family as 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby, was taken to the hospital and later died, police said on May 20.

In May, a juvenile was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery and murder.

That suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Center.

On June 22, the Henrico Police Department said two more people had been arrested in the case and charged in connection to the homicide.

Another juvenile male faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

Martel Marrow, 18, faces a charge of felony accessory after the fact to murder.

Brown-Mosby was a senior at Henrico High School. The school sent out an email to family and staff on May 20 that said she “was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete. Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school.”

The Henrico High School girls basketball team tweeted a photo of Brown-Mosby saying she “had a heart of gold.”

She will be missed. She had a heart of gold!! RIP our "Diamond" Brown!! Prayers to her family and our Henrico family!! pic.twitter.com/bpVBhxnpWU — Henrico Girls Basketball (@henrico_gbb) May 20, 2022

“Rest assured that school staff will wrap their arms and resources around our students during this time of sorrow,” Principal Karin Castillo-Rose said.

According to police, the teen was involved in a shooting sometime before 4 p.m. May 19 near the Glennwood Farms Community

“Detectives are seeking any information from members of our Glenwood Farms community regarding the initial shooting,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release on Friday.

“The biggest thing is if anyone in the Eastern Henrico areas, in the area of Mechanicsville, Laburnum, Harvey intersections may have heard or seen anything please give police a call,” Lt. Pecka said

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or police at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.