WATCH LIVE: Governor Youngkin signs long-awaited state budget

Governor Glenn Youngkin is signing the state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen...
Governor Glenn Youngkin is signing the state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen Allen on Tuesday(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is signing the state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen Allen on Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Youngkin is also delivering remarks highlighting key measures in the budget, including the $4 billion dollars in tax relief, funding for law enforcement and lab school initiatives.

