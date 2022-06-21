WATCH LIVE: Governor Youngkin signs long-awaited state budget
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is signing the state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen Allen on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE:
Gov. Youngkin is also delivering remarks highlighting key measures in the budget, including the $4 billion dollars in tax relief, funding for law enforcement and lab school initiatives.
