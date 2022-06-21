Virginia 2022 primary election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a look at the 2022 primary election results in Virginia.

2nd Congressional District

State senator and Navy veteran Jen Kiggans has won the Republican nomination in Virginia’s coastal 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans’ win means she will go on to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in what’s expected to be a competitive general election contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Kiggans is a nurse practitioner who has served in the state Senate since 2020. She defeated three opponents Tuesday.

Luria is on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol and has cultivated a congressional identity as a centrist.

8th Congressional District

Donald Beyer won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

6th Congressional District

Ben Cline won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

