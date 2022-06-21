Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two...
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.(Nails, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.

The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.

The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.

The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Rachel Delconte (left) and Tasha Moore (right) were arrested on June 14 by staff at the jail...
2 women suspected of delivering drugs to Prince George jail arrested

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
‘Punched, kicked, spit on’: Va. health care workers say they face more violence since pandemic
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured