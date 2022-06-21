Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations

UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its safe-sleep guidelines to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The lead author of the recommendations is Doctor Rachel Moon with the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It took a village to write this report, it takes a village to raise every single baby,” Dr. Moon said. “I think that that we are hopeful that that we can start to see a decline in the rate of these deaths.”

Dr. Moon says babies should be resting flat in a crib with no bumper pads. She says it is harder for them to keep their airways straight if they are on a slant. She also recommends breastfeeding and using a pacifier. She says couches, sofas and stuffed armchairs are the worst place for an infant.

Dr. Moon says they have not seen a decline in the rats of SIDS in more than 20 years, and they hope these new tips will finally help.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

Latest News

Yesli Vega
Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia
File photo of police lights.
Police: Officers fatally shoot wanted man who fired on them
Here is a look at the 2022 primary election results in Virginia.
Virginia 2022 primary election results
It’s not just menu prices that are increasing. Businesses are paying more for the things you...
Restaurants raising prices as inflation soars
'Group Camp 7' historical highway marker dedication at Pocahontas State Park.
Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled