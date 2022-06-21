Tuesday Forecast: A little warmer and more humid but still pleasant for June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays relatively low today but sneaks up a little. Tomorrow’s heat and humidity could spark strong or severe storms.

Tuesday: Summer Begins at 5:13am! Today features the most daylight of any day in the year. Partly sunny skies with a touch more humidity. Still pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day for severe storms possible late in the day/evening. Partly sunny, breezy and hot with scattered evening showers and storms possible. A severe storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. Rain Chance: 20%

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible late. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.