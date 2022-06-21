Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old

Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton
Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, police in Staunton arrested and charged Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton with second-degree murder.

The Staunton Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child that occurred on June 18 at a home on the north side of the city.

Police have confirmed the identity of the little girl to be 2-year-old Averianna May. Police say Hoover was a caregiver at the time.

Averianna May
Averianna May(Ronnie May)

Hoover is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

Latest News

Yesli Vega
Vega wins GOP nomination to face Rep. Spanberger in Virginia
File photo of police lights.
Police: Officers fatally shoot wanted man who fired on them
Here is a look at the 2022 primary election results in Virginia.
Virginia 2022 primary election results
It’s not just menu prices that are increasing. Businesses are paying more for the things you...
Restaurants raising prices as inflation soars
'Group Camp 7' historical highway marker dedication at Pocahontas State Park.
Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled