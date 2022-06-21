Healthcare Pros
Stafford man arrested for murder after surrending to police over FaceTime

George Pearson III, 44, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday, June 21.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford man has been arrested for murder after shooting someone at a local hotel Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, June 21, at 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the chest. Deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived. The victim later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The man’s identity has been withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The person who shot the man fled the scene driving a silver Toyota Tacoma, still armed with a handgun. Deputies quickly got the man’s identity and spoke with him through FaceTime on his phone.

A member of the Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender for the man, but he refused to stop, saying he would not be taken alive.

But at approximately 11:30 a.m., he stopped on an exit ramp from I-95 in Hanover County, still on FaceTime with the police, and agreed to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody by Hanover County deputies and Virginia State Police without incident.

Deputies charged 44-year-old George Pearson III, of Stafford, with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pearson is now in Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

