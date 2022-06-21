Richmond Dept. of Public Works to start painting red Pulse bus lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney and the Department of Public Works announced Tuesday they are moving the Pulse BRT Red Pavement project to its next phase, painting the Pulse bus lanes red.

The Department of Public Works says the project is starting sooner than expected because the asphalt paving portion was completed ahead of schedule. This phase will install red-colored pavement marking designated bus-only lanes from I-195 to 1st Street.

This $2 million project, funded through a Department of Rail and Public Transit grant, is intended to improve driver and pedestrian awareness of the dedicated bus-only lanes, reduce unauthorized use, and improve bus operations.

Mayor Stoney spent Tuesday morning with crews to help paint the bus lanes.

The pavement painting schedule is as follows:

Westbound

3rd Street to Belvidere Street

Belvidere Street to Meadows Street

Meadows Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Arthur Ashe Boulevard to I-195

Eastbound

I-195 to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Meadows Street

Meadows Street to Belvidere Street

Belvidere Street to 3rd Street

The painting is expected to be completed in late August, weather permitting.

