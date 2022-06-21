RHHD offers COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for children under 5
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of June 18, all Virginians six months and older are eligible now to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), following the unanimous recommendations CDC of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccines for the youngest of children.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have officially received more child-sized doses of Moderna’s vaccine on Tuesday.
The district recommends making an appointment online ahead of time because there is little capacity.
- Children ages 6 months to 17 years may attend Pfizer events.
- Children ages 6 months to 5 years may attend Pfizer or Moderna events.
- Children ages 12 years and up may attend Moderna events.
Wednesday, June 22
Henrico West 8600 Dixon Powers Dr from 9 a.m.to12 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 6 months and up
- Moderna 6 months to 5 years
- Moderna 12 years and up
Thursday, June 23
400 E. Cary St in Richmond from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 6 months and up
- Moderna 6 months to 5 years
- Moderna 12 years and up
Tuesday, June 28
Henrico East Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 6 months and up
- Moderna 6 months to 5 years
- Moderna 12 years and up
Wednesday, June 29
Henrico West on 8600 Dixon Powers Dr from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 6 months and up
- Moderna 6 months to 5 years
- Moderna 12 years and up
Wednesday, June 29
Acclaim at Carriage Hill at 7050 Coachman Lane from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 5 to 11 years old
- Pfizer 12 years old and up
- Moderna 12 years old and up
Thursday, June 30
400 E. Cary St from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:
- Pfizer 6 months and up
- Moderna 6 months to 5 years
- Moderna 12 years and up
To keep up with any updates on RHHD vaccination events, click/tap here. To find a vaccination event in your area, click/tap here.
