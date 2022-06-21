Healthcare Pros
RHHD offers COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for children under 5

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for...
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering COVID-19 walk-up vaccination clinics for children under 5 after receiving more shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.(RHHD)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of June 18, all Virginians six months and older are eligible now to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), following the unanimous recommendations CDC of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccines for the youngest of children.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have officially received more child-sized doses of Moderna’s vaccine on Tuesday.

VDH: COVID-19 vaccine shipments for under age 5 arriving in Virginia

The district recommends making an appointment online ahead of time because there is little capacity.

  • Children ages 6 months to 17 years may attend Pfizer events.
  • Children ages 6 months to 5 years may attend Pfizer or Moderna events.
  • Children ages 12 years and up may attend Moderna events.

Wednesday, June 22

Henrico West 8600 Dixon Powers Dr from 9 a.m.to12 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 6 months and up
  • Moderna 6 months to 5 years
  • Moderna 12 years and up

Thursday, June 23

400 E. Cary St in Richmond from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 6 months and up
  • Moderna 6 months to 5 years
  • Moderna 12 years and up

Tuesday, June 28

Henrico East Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 6 months and up
  • Moderna 6 months to 5 years
  • Moderna 12 years and up

Wednesday, June 29

Henrico West on 8600 Dixon Powers Dr from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 6 months and up
  • Moderna 6 months to 5 years
  • Moderna 12 years and up

Wednesday, June 29

Acclaim at Carriage Hill at 7050 Coachman Lane from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 5 to 11 years old
  • Pfizer 12 years old and up
  • Moderna 12 years old and up

Thursday, June 30

400 E. Cary St from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. offering:

  • Pfizer 6 months and up
  • Moderna 6 months to 5 years
  • Moderna 12 years and up

To keep up with any updates on RHHD vaccination events, click/tap here. To find a vaccination event in your area, click/tap here.

