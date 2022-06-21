Police search for man allegedly attempting to break into Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for the person responsible for attempting to break into a Chesterfield home.

On Tuesday, June 14, around 5:19 p.m., a man described as Asian or Hispanic attempted to break into a residence in the 10000 block of Granada Road. He approached the home and knocked on the door before returning to his car and grabbing an empty pizza box.

The man later walked around to the back of the house and attempted to break in through the window.

Officials say the man was spooked by a person occupying the residence and left the scene in a silver Volvo XC90 with Virginia temporary tags.

Anyone with any information about this crime can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

