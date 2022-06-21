Healthcare Pros
Police search for man allegedly attempting to break into Chesterfield home

Police say the man knocked on the front door of the residence before going back to his car to grab an empty pizza box and enter the house through the rear window.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for the person responsible for attempting to break into a Chesterfield home.

On Tuesday, June 14, around 5:19 p.m., a man described as Asian or Hispanic attempted to break into a residence in the 10000 block of Granada Road. He approached the home and knocked on the door before returning to his car and grabbing an empty pizza box.

The man later walked around to the back of the house and attempted to break in through the window.

Officials say the man was spooked by a person occupying the residence and left the scene in a silver Volvo XC90 with Virginia temporary tags.

Anyone with any information about this crime can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

