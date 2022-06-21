Healthcare Pros
Police investigate multiple vehicles stolen out of Henrico, Richmond

Police are seeking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles or information on the...
Police are seeking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles or information on the individuals in surveillance footage.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing multiple vehicles in Henrico and Richmond.

On Thursday, June 16, police responded to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen in Richmond. Two other vehicles were also stolen from nearby homes. The first vehicle was stolen from the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace, and the second was stolen from the 12000 block of Summer Creek Court.

Police suspect each incident happened between the evening of June 15 and the early morning of June 16. The vehicles were later recovered in Richmond’s southside, near Forest Hill Avenue.

Additional evidence led detectives to obtain surveillance footage of suspects inside a grocery store on Jahnke Road.

Police received another call on Thursday, June 16, from a woman saying her vehicle was stolen from her driveway in the 11700 block of Park Forest Court overnight. The woman said her car was unlocked.

She also reported her ATM card stolen. Investigators were able to track the use of the car to a Wawa gas station. Surveillance footage shows one of the potential suspects enter the business and then leave abruptly.

Anyone with information on these crimes or this individual can call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

